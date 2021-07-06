nhl-rumors:-bruins-lose-ahl-head-coach-jay-leach-to-seattle-kraken

Bruins lose AHL head coach Jay Leach to Seattle Kraken originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins are losing a key member of their organization to the Seattle Kraken and the expansion draft isn’t scheduled to take place for another few weeks.

UPDATE (Tuesday, July 6 at 11:50 a.m. ET): The move is now official. Jay Leach is a Seattle Kraken assistant coach.

–End of Update–

According to longtime hockey reporter Mark Divver, Providence Bruins head coach Jay Leach is leaving to join the coaching staff of the Kraken.

Leach, according to Divver, talked to the B’s about a potential assistant role at the NHL level before deciding on Seattle.

Leach spent the last four seasons as the P-Bruins’ head coach. He had a 136-77-16 record behind the bench. The Kraken hired Dave Hakstol as their first ever head coach last week.

Who could replace Leach? Here are some potential candidates, per Divver:

Leach is the second Bruins coach to leave Boston this offseason. Bruins assistant Jay Pandalfo recently departed to become associate head coach at Boston University.

The Kraken will be able to select a player from the Bruins in the expansion draft on July 21.