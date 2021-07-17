nhl-rumors:-bruins-among-teams-eyeing-coyotes’-conor-garland

Bruins among these teams interested in Coyotes’ Conor Garland originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Arizona Coyotes are a team to watch this NHL offseason — especially if you’re a Boston Bruins fan.

The Coyotes are “very much trying” to trade pending restricted free agent forward Conor Garland, NHL Network Radio’s David Pagnotta reported Friday.

Garland hasn’t had contract discussions with Arizona this offseason, per Pagnotta, who reports the Bruins are among several teams –including the Toronto Maple Leafs, Los Angeles Kings, Florida Panthers and Seattle Kraken — who have “checked in” with the Coyotes about Garland.

A Scituate, Mass., native who played with Jack Eichel on the Boston Jr. Bruins in 2011-12, Garland is an intriguing target for Boston.

The 25-year-old tallied 39 points (12 goals and a team-high 27 assists) in 49 games last season and scored 27 of those points during 5-on-5 play, per Natural Stat Trick. The Bruins need more 5-on-5 scoring after ranking 17th in the NHL in 5-on-5 goals last season, and Garland could be a versatile third-line option who can play both wing positions.

Garland is due for a raise after playing on a bargain contract of $775,000 per year and the Coyotes still control his rights as a restricted free agent. A four-day transaction freeze also goes into effect Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, so any Garland trade would have to wait until late next week at the earliest.

But it appears the Bruins are in play for Garland as Arizona continues its rebuild.