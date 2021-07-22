NHL Roster Freeze ends: What to expect from the Rangers; Eichel, Goodrow, and more – Forever Blueshirts

Jul 7, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Barclay Goodrow (19) controls the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period in game five of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL Roster Freeze ends today at 1PM ET. Now that the Seattle Kraken expansion has passed, all teams firmly know where they stand and what they can do next.

Chris Drury is no different and maybe one of the NHL’s biggest players starting as soon as 1:01 PM on the clock. Let’s dive in to what we can expect from the New York Rangers.

Rangers expected to announce the signing of Barclay Goodrow

Soon after the Rangers acquired Barclay Goodrow for a 7th round pick from the Lightning they began contract negotiations. It’s very possible they hammered out the majority of the deal prior to the NHL Roster Freeze kicking in. That’s also probably why they left him unprotected knowing he was unlikely to change his mind and sign with Seattle.

Today, the Rangers should announce they have come to terms with Barclay Goodrow on a deal worth $21.6 million. The contract is expected to be 6 years at $3.6 million AAV.

“He’s a guy that we targeted and obviously went out and made a deal with Tampa early to get a jump on it,” Drury said via NHL.com. “I think he’s pretty versatile. I could see him do all different things for Gerard (Gallant), whether that’s more time in the middle, whether it’s face-offs in the d-zone. But we think he’s got a pretty complete game. He’s going be able to help a lot of different areas.”

By signing the 28 year-old Goodrow the Rangers have strengthened their bottom six. The 6-2 forward skated in 55 games with Tampa Bay last season, picking up six goals and 20 points, along with a plus-16 rating and 52 penalty minutes. He also notched six points in 18 playoff games while helping the Lightning win the Stanley Cup for a second straight time.

Rangers on the verge of a trade for a center; likely Jack Eichel

Feb 15, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (9) waits for a face-off ]during the third period against the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Eichel is expected to be traded before the NHL Draft tomorrow night. The Sabres made it clear that any trade for the 24 year-old would require a high first round pick.

The two frontrunners to land Eichel are the Rangers and Wild. If that first round pick is a key part of the deal the Rangers hold 15 and have the assets to move up. Meanwhile, the Wild are at 21. Just a note, the Coyotes who hold pick 11 have forfeited that for a Combine violation, allowing all teams to move up one spot.

As speculation re Eichel mounts, can tell you that Rangers have still not received access to his medical records from Sabres. So, there is nothing close at this point. — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) July 22, 2021

Rangers have the ability to trade Ryan Strome and his $4.5 million AAV out. The Senators are interested in his services; so are the Sabres and Kraken at this time. Should Ottawa take Strome and pick 15 for their 10th, it improves the Rangers package. It’s unlikely the Wild could do something to move up that drastically.

Package wise, the Wild would have to basically gut their future in giving up Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy, two prospect centers. Then there’s the whole Eichel cap hit of $10 million for the next five seasons, and the Wild dead cap space starting next year of $12M, $14M, and $14M. Unless a third team gets involved, I just don’t see it.

The Rangers package is going to be steep, but they are overloaded with prospects on defense and wing that simply will not all be able to play here. If Strome is not moved out in another deal, he could be part of an Eichel trade. It’s also possible that Pavel Buchnevich could be moved due to his RFA status. Zac Jones is the most rumored defenseman to go in the deal, but it could also be Matthew Robertson.

Here’s two possible packages:

Buchnevich, Chytil, Jones, Georgiev and a first round pick

Kravtsov, Chytil, Jones, Georgiev, and a first round pick

Last note, if the Rangers miss out on Eichel I believe they will go after the one other rumored center left to be available, Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Forever Blueshirts has covered the Rangers interest in Jack Eichel dating back to February. Our information came from team sources, so it’s no surprise they are one of the final teams remaining.

Rangers still hunting for a veteran left defenseman

It turns out the rumor that there was a deal for Mark Giordano with the Kraken was not true, or at least never came to be. Elliotte Friedman already said that it’s unlikely after Giordano’s appearance at the draft he would be moved today. He also said the Rangers are still hunting for a veteran left defenseman.

Is it possible the Rangers will make a pitch for Ryan Sutter in free agency? Or could they work a trade with the Kraken who are overloaded on the blue-line for Carson Soucy? All possible options.

Finally, the Rangers are expected to buyout Tony DeAngelo as soon as today.

#NYR likely to buy out Tony DeAngelo before #NHL Draft on Friday (likely tomorrow). It will be a 1/3 buyout and will only come with a cap hit of of $383,333 in 2021-22 and $833,333 in 2022-23 per @CapFriendly — Forever Blueshirts (@4EverBlueshirts) July 21, 2021

