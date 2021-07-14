nhl-offseason-tracker:-analyzing-the-moves-in-what-promises-to-be-a-busy-offseason

This NHL offseason shapes up to be one of the busiest in years.

Ten days after the Tampa Bay Lightning clinched a repeat of the Stanley Cup championship, every team except the Vegas Golden Knights must submit a protected and available list for the expansion draft on July 17.

The Seattle Kraken will build their inaugural team from that list on July 21.

The NHL draft will be July 23-24, with the Buffalo Sabres choosing first and the Kraken second. Free agency will begin on July 28 amid a flat salary cap.

Adding to the intrigue is the fact that Jack Eichel, Vladimir Tarasenko, Seth Jones and other big names could be on the trade block.

St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko has 218 goals in 534 regular-season games.

Tracking the big offseason news:

July 14: NHL draft order released

The league released the order for all seven rounds of the July 23-24 entry draft. The draft will be conducted virtually for the second consecutive year. The Buffalo Sabres are drafting No. 1 overall.

July 13: Wild buy out Parise and Suter

Zach Parise and Ryan Suter signed front-loaded 13-year, $98 million contracts with much fanfare in July 2012, but the Wild are building around younger players. The buyouts will save money in the short run, but cost the team in cap recapture penalties for the three seasons after next one. Each becomes a free agent and should find a role on another team.

July 13: Pekka Rinne retires

He had an award-winning career with the Nashville Predators, earning a Vezina Trophy, a King Clancy Trophy and a trip to the Stanley Cup Final. Plus he scored a goal. The Predators need to re-sign restricted free agent Juuse Saros, who had supplanted Rinne as No. 1, and will need to find a backup goalie.

July 12: Duncan Keith traded to Oilers

Edmonton gets 16-year veteran Keith and minor league forward Tim Soderlund and the Chicago Blackhawks get back defenseman Caleb Jones and a conditional third-round draft pick that can become a second depending on how the Oilers and Keith fare in the playoffs. Keith, who played his entire career with the Blackhawks, wanted to be closer to his family in western Canada. Keith, who will be 38 next season, is no longer the player who won three Stanley Cups, two Olympic gold medals and two Norris trophies, but he plays more than 23 minutes a game and has championship experience. Jones is the younger brother of Seth Jones. Does that give the Blackhawks a leg up in acquiring the Blue Jackets defenseman? The money works after the Keith trade.

