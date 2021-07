nhl-expansion-draft:-seattle-kraken-roster-reveal

The Seattle Kraken roster reveal will take place Wednesday night during the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.

But while we wait for the official announcement (8 p.m. ET), the leaks have been coming out giving us an idea of the type of roster general manager Ron Francis is putting together.

After some news of a trio of agreed signings and some notable names being passed on, NHL insiders, led by Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli have been breaking news about many of the Kraken’s selections.

Here’s what’s been rumored so far:

2021-22 Seattle Kraken roster

Anaheim Ducks: Haydn Fleury, D

• $1.3M cap hit. Contract expires after 2021-22 NHL season (RFA)

Arizona Coyotes: Tyler Pitlick, F

• $1.75M cap hit. Contract expires after 2021-22 NHL season (UFA)

Boston Bruins: Jeremy Lauzon, D

• $850,000 cap hit. Contract expires after 2021-22 NHL season (RFA)

Buffalo Sabres: TBA

Calgary Flames: Mark Giordano, D

• $6.75M cap hit. Contract expires after 2021-22 NHL season (UFA)

Carolina Hurricanes: Morgan Geekie, F

• $750,000 cap hit. Contract expires after 2021-22 NHL season (RFA)

Chicago Blackhawks: TBA

Colorado Avalanche: Joonas Donskoi, F

• $3.9M cap hit. Contract expires after 2022-23 NHL season (UFA)

Columbus Blue Jackets: Gavin Bayreuther, D (Current RFA)

Dallas Stars: Jamie Oleksiak, D (reportedly signed)

Detroit Red Wings: TBA

Edmonton Oilers: Adam Larsson, D (reportedly signed)

• $4M cap hit. Contract expires after 2024-25 NHL season (UFA)

Florida Panthers: Chris Driedger, G (reportedly signed)

• $3.5M cap hit. Contract expires after 2023-24 NHL season (UFA)

Los Angeles Kings: Kurtis MacDermid, D

• $875,000 cap hit. Contract expires after 2021-22 NHL season (UFA)

Minnesota Wild: Carson Soucy, D

• $2.75M cap hit. Contract expires after 2022-23 NHL season (UFA)

Montreal Canadiens: Cale Fleury, D (Current RFA)

Nashville Predators: Calle Järnkrok, F

• $2M cap hit. Contract expires after 2021-22 NHL season (UFA)

New Jersey Devils: Nathan Bastian, F

• $825,000 cap hit. Contract expires after 2022-23 NHL season (RFA)

New York Islanders: Jordan Eberle, F

• $5.5M cap hit. Contract expires after 2023-24 NHL season (UFA)

New York Rangers: Colin Blackwell, F

• $725,000 cap hit. Contract expires after 2021-22 NHL season (UFA)

Ottawa Senators: Joey Daccord, G

• $750,000 cap hit. Contract expires after 2022-23 NHL season (RFA)

Philadelphia Flyers: Carsen Twarynski, D (Current RFA)

Pittsburgh Penguins: Brandon Tanev, F

• $3.5M cap hit. Contract expires after 2024-25 NHL season (UFA)

San Jose Sharks: Alexander True, F (Current RFA)

St Louis Blues: Vince Dunn, D (Current RFA)

Tampa Bay Lightning: Yanni Gourde, F

• $5.167M cap hit. Contract expires after 2024-25 NHL season (UFA)

Toronto Maple Leafs: Jared McCann, F

• $2.94M cap hit. Contract expires after 2021-22 NHL season (RFA)

Vancouver Canucks: Kole Lind, F (Current RFA)

Vegas Golden Knights: Exempt

Washington Capitals: Vitek Vanecek, G

• $716,667 cap hit. Contract expires after 2021-22 NHL season (RFA)

Winnipeg Jets: Mason Appleton, F

• $900,000 cap hit. Contract expires after 2021-22 NHL season (RFA)

Per NHL expansion draft rules, Francis will select one player from every NHL except Vegas. The Golden Knights are exempt as part of their franchise agreement. There will be 30 players in total chosen, with the Seattle Kraken needing to pick at least 14 forwards, nine defensemen, and three goalies.

Twenty of those 30 players must be under contract for the 2021-22 NHL season who have “an aggregate expansion draft value that is between 60%-100%” of the $81.5 million salary cap ceiling.

More NHL news

Kraken reportedly passing on Price, Tarasenko in NHL expansion draft Kraken roster begins to take shape with reported signings Seattle Kraken NHL expansion draft: Rules, format, available players

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

NHL Expansion Draft: Seattle Kraken roster reveal originally appeared on NBCSports.com