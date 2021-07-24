NHL Draft pick-by-pick coverage 2021: Sabres take Power at No. 1; Red Wings, Wild trade up to get goalies – The Athletic

The first round of the NHL Draft is here, closing out the most unusual of draft seasons, and seeing Michigan defenseman Owen Power selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the first pick. Matthew Beniers went at No. 2 becoming the Seattle Kraken’s first draft pick.

Follow along here as every pick is announced tonight to see scouting reports of every player and analysis of their selection.

Corey Pronman and Scott Wheeler both put together in-depth draft boards with notes on what to expect from every player. Then they looked at all the draft rankings in the industry to find the consensus top 100 players.

See what scouts really have to say about the best prospects in our latest Draft Confidential.

Check out all of our coverage of the draft here.

NHL Draft Order

1. Buffalo Sabres: Owen Power, LHD, Michigan-Big Ten

Nov.