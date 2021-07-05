NHC: Tropical storm warnings, watches extend along Florida’s west coast – WESH 2 Orlando

METEOROLOGIST KELLIANNE KLASS HAS BEEN MONITORING THE STORM’S PATH. WHAT IS THE LATEST? KELLIAE: IT IS STILL A TROPICAL STORM. NO UPDATES TO WATCHES OR WARNINGS BUT WE HAVE THEM UP AND DOWN THE WEST COAST OFLO FRI.DA STILL SEEINTRG OPICAL STORM WATCHES FOR LAKE AND SUMTER COUNTY’S ONLY. HOLCOMB AND MARION COUNTY NOT INCLUDED. THE 8:00 A.M ADVISORY SHOWS IT STILL MOVING NORTHWEST AT 14 MILES AN HOU WITH SUSTAINED WINDS OF 65 MILES AN HOUR. THE TRACK MOVES IT ER CUBA, WEAKENS SLIGHTLY AND THEN RE-STRENGTHEN’S TO ABOUT 65 MI LES PER HOUR, STILL ABOUT A TROPIC SRMAL AS IT MAKES LANDFALL. WE WILL BE WATCHING THE IMPACTS ACROSS THE STATE TONIGHT AND INTO WEDNESDAY. WE WILL TALK MORE ABOUT THE TIMING AND LOCATION OF EL FSA OUR AREA AND ALSO TRACKING SOME SHOWERS TODAY

Elsa nears landfall in Cuba; Tropical storm watches, warnings remain along Florida’s west coast

Tropical Storm Elsa is nearing landfall in west-central Cuba. Forecasters are monitoring tropical storm warnings and watches along Florida's west coast.At 5 a.m. on Monday, the center of Tropical Storm Elsa was located55 miles east-southeast of Cayo Largo, Cuba, according to forecasters. Elsa was moving toward the northwest near 14 mph with maximum sustained winds at 65 mph.>>TRACKING ELSA: The latest maps, models and pathsElsa is forecasted to move across central and western Cuba on Monday, then pass over near the Florida Keys on Tuesday.After Elsa passes the Florida Keys, forecasters expect the storm to move near or over portions of Florida's west coast on Tuesday and Wednesday. Elsa is expected to go through some strengthening, before weakening as it moves over Cuba.Related: Video shows storm damage in Barbados from Elsa The National Hurricane Center says a couple of tornados are possible for south Florida Monday into Tuesday.Forecasters are also warning on tropical storm conditions in the Florida Keys by Monday night. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area along the west coast of Florida beginning Tuesday.>> WESH 2 News 2021 Hurricane Survival Guide>> Surviving the Season: Hurricane Season 2021A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:The Cuban provinces of Cienfuegos and Matanzas.A Hurricane Watch is in Effect for: The Cuban province of Camaguey A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus,Villa Clara, Mayabeque, and Havana The Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry TortugasWest coast of Florida from Flamingo to Englewood A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: The Cuban province of ArtemisaThe Florida Keys from east of Craig Key to Ocean Reef Florida BayFlorida BayWest coast of Florida from Englewood northward to the Aucilla River A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:The west coast of Florida from Bonita Beach northward to the Suwannee River