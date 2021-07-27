NH COVID-19: Cases continue to climb, no new deaths reported – WMUR Manchester

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in New Hampshire, no new deaths reported

COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire continue to rise, though no new deaths were reported Monday.State health officials said there are now 364 known active cases of COVID-19 in the state. Cases have been rising steadily since hitting a low in late June.Current hospitalizations remained the same at 23. Hospitalizations had dipped into the low teens earlier this month before rising slowly.Health officials reported 29 new positive test results for Sunday, 67 positive cases from Friday and 70 cases from Saturday. The seven-day average of new daily cases has been increasing steadily since late June.No new deaths were reported Monday. There have been 1,385 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in New Hampshire since the pandemic began.** Town-by-town COVID-19 case data **

