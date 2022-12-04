N’Golo Kante inching towards free agent Chelsea exit

A fresh insight into the plans of Premier League giants Chelsea for midfield star N’Golo Kante has been provided late on Saturday evening.

The future of French international Kante, of course, has proven something of a hot topic at Stamford Bridge for some time now.

This comes with the former Leicester City standout having entered the final year of his contract.

In turn, murmurs have begun to spread that Kante could ultimately be on the move next summer, amid understandable interest in his services from across the continent.

And, if the latest word stemming from the media on Saturday is anything to go by, then such an outcome could well be welcomed by the powers that be in west London.

London, UK. 14th Aug, 2022. Stamford Bridge, Chelsea, London, England: Premier League football, Chelsea versus Tottenham: N’Golo Kante. Credit: Action Plus Sports Images/Alamy Live News (Alamy Stock Photo)

As per the latest info secured by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the chances of Kante moving on upon the expiration of his contract are increasing all the time.

This comes as Todd Boehly and co. eye something of an overhaul of the club’s midfield ranks, amid efforts to add up-and-coming young talent.

The ‘feeling’ on the side of Kante and his representatives, as a result, is that a Blues divorce is very much on the cards.

The 31-year-old himself is actually understood to be keen to stay put, but such a scenario will only become possible in the case of a change of heart on the part of boss Graham Potter.

Chelsea have still no agreement with N’Golo Kanté on new contract — huge chances for French midfielders to leave as free agent in 2023. 🚨🔵 #CFC

Kanté would love to stay, but no deal in place yet — Chelsea are already looking at young midfielders.

More: https://t.co/lLFuVeSwds pic.twitter.com/n33g8AvR0h

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 3, 2022

