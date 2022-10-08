N’Golo Kante ‘already looking for a new club’ with Arsenal & Tottenham potential suitors

Chelsea star N’Golo Kante is seeking out a new club ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, according to reports.

The future of French international Kante, of course, has proven something of a hot topic at Stamford Bridge for some time now.

This comes with the former Leicester City standout having now entered the final year of his contract.

In turn, murmurs have begun to spread that Kante could ultimately be on the move next summer, amid understandable interest in his services from across the continent.

And, if the latest word stemming from the media on Thursday is anything to go by, then such an outcome would in fact be welcomed by the powers that be in west London.

London, UK. 14th Aug, 2022. 14th August 2022; Stamford Bridge, Chelsea, London, England: Premier League football, Chelsea versus Tottenham: Ngolo Kante of Chelsea Credit: Action Plus Sports Images/Alamy Live News London, UK. 14th August 2022; Stamford Bridge, Chelsea, London, England: Premier League football, Chelsea versus Tottenham: Ngolo Kante. Credit: Action Plus Sports Images/Alamy Live News (Alamy Stock Photo)

As per a report from Santi Aouna of French outlet Footmercato, Chelsea have come to the decision not to offer a new contract to the club’s one-time star midfielder.

This comes amid major concerns over Kante’s long-term fitness.

The 31-year-old has managed appearances in just two of the Blues’ outings across the season to date, owing to just the latest in an ever-lengthening list of injury issues.

Kante, in turn, is said to be ‘already looking for a new club’.

Not only that, but two clubs tipped as potential landing spots for the Frenchman ahead of next season come in the form of capital rivals of his current employers.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham are understood to be viewed as realistic destinations, owing to Kante’s desire to remain in London.

🚨Info: Bien qu’il aimerait rester à Chelsea, il y a en l’état, peu de chance que N’Golo Kanté 🇫🇷 prolonge avec les Blues.

▶️ En cas de départ, Kanté 🇫🇷 souhaite rester en Angleterre🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 et plus précisément à Londres.

▶️ Proposé à Arsenal et Tottenham.https://t.co/64QjWDEwaS

— Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) October 6, 2022

