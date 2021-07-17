Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige has told the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) to desist from linking him to the re-arrest of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Ngige, in a statement by his media office on Saturday, insisted he does not have the time to involve himself with security and diplomatic matters.

The Minister also described the attempt by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, to link him with Kanu’s re-arrest as deceitful, mischievous, malicious and wicked.

“Ngige is occupied, involved and engrossed with his duties as the Labour and Employment Minister, member of Federal Cabinet Committee for Economic Recovery and member of the Economic Sustainability Committee constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari, which is headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, with the mandate to tackle the challenges and fallouts of COVID-19 and post COVID-19 era.

Nigerian govt speaks on where Nnamdi Kanu was arrested



“It is, therefore, unthinkable that somebody with grey matter in his brain, except if he is hallucinating like the IPOB spokesman, could accuse a very busy Minister like Senator Ngige of being part of a ‘conspiracy’ for the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu,” the statement read in part.

Powerful, in his statement, listed those that would be made to pay for their “satanic role” in Kanu’s re-arrest.

Apart from Ngige, he named Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano and Igbo businessman, Emeka Offor.