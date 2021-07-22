Home SPORTS Ngcobo: Kaizer Chiefs move is a realisation of my dream
Ngcobo: Kaizer Chiefs move is a realisation of my dream

New Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo believes his ‘ancestors should be thanked’ for making his dream come true.

The former Swallows FC defender is among the new arrivals confirmed by Amakhosi. The others are goalkeeper Brandon Peterson, defender Sifiso Hlanti, Sibusiso Mabiliso, and midfielders Phathutshedzo Nange, and Kgaogelo Sekgota. The 27-year-old defender penned a three-year deal and his move did not come as a surprise after he was heavily linked with the Soweto giants. 

However, the Bafana Bafana defender concedes he has to do a lot to ensure he meets the expectations.

What is Ngcobo expecting at Chiefs?

“I think coming to Chiefs is also a realisation of a dream, and I thank the Lord and my ancestors for making this move possible,” Ngcobo told iDiski Times.

“I am under no illusions that there is a lot of hard work ahead for me because Chiefs are a very big club and I have a huge task of delivering big time.”

Njabulo Ngcobo Swallows

Ngcobo’s message to Amakhosi fans

The reigning PSL Defender of the Season has promised to give his best to ensure the Caf Champions League finalists maintain their reputation.

“My message to the Chiefs is that bar any injuries that may arise, I will give my all to the club and I promised to work hard to contribute in helping the team achieve its objectives,” the South African continued.

“I also promise to continue respecting them and also respecting the game itself as well. We have a huge task of taking this big brand where it belongs and I am looking forward to being part of that renewal project.”

Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung expressed his optimism for Amakhosi’s new signings.

“We would like to welcome all the new players to Kaizer Chiefs. We certainly hope our supporters will be happy with our new recruits because some called for us to sign them,” Motaung said.

“We trust that they will have a good time and help bring happiness to millions of our fans by helping the team perform well and win trophies.

“We have been following the players closely and saw them do well in the last season. We hope they bring that good form and discipline when they come to us. All the eight new recruits will add further quality and experience to the squad we’ve assembled.”

