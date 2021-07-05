Ngcobo: Kaizer Chiefs beat Mamelodi Sundowns to defender’s signature – agent

The PSL Defender of the Season’s profile continuing to rise with this reported move, having also been part of the Bafana Bafana set-up recently

Kaizer Chiefs have signed centre-back Njabulo Ngcobo from Swallows FC, the player’s agent Siboniso Ngubane has reported.

The 27-year-old defender has penned a three-year deal and his move does not come as a surprise after he was heavily linked with the Soweto giants.

Ngubane said Ngcobo was also being tracked by Mamelodi Sundowns but they opted for Chiefs.

Editors’ Picks Sancho, Grealish, Saka or Foden: Who should start in attack for England against Denmark?

Ballon d’Or 2021 Power Rankings: Messi skyrockets to No.1 as Euros exit ends Mbappe’s hopes

Just like watching England! Brazil and Neymar winning more matches than admirers at Copa America

‘Are you ashamed of the national team?’ – Luis Enrique making trash TV show El Chiringuito the butt of Euro 2020 jokes

“Yes, the deal is done. Ngcobo is now a Chiefs player. We agreed on a three-year deal and everyone is happy. Swallows are happy, Chiefs are happy and we are happy,” said Ngubane as per Phakaaathi.

“They [Mamelodi Sundowns] were also interested. But we had to look at the best deal for the player. We had to look at many things and it was not about money…

“We looked at the number of goals both sides conceded last season to see where he is most needed.”

Ngcobo was part of the Bafana Bafana squad which faced Uganda in an international friendly match in June in what was his debut call-up.

Interestingly, Ngcobo makes a huge leap in his career having played Premier Soccer League football for just one season.

Last term was his debut season after joining Swallows from National First Division side Uthongathi and to cap his maiden top-flight league campaign, he was named the PSL Defender of the Season.

First-team opportunities for Ngcobo look bright at Chiefs where their centre-backs struggled for consistency last season.

At Sundowns, he would have faced stiff competition from Mosa Lebusa, Ricardo Nascimento and Rushine De Reuck.

Ngubane explained the other factors which made them settle for Chiefs instead of Sundowns.

“But we looked at many aspects, including the style of play and such. Chiefs were a better fit for him and we decided to give them first preference,” added Ngubane.

“His heart was also set on the move to Naturena and we had to consider that as well because the player’s emotional and mental well-being is also important.”

Chiefs could not confirm or deny the signing of Ngcobo.

“We have not made any announcement of the new players. We can only comment or confirm once we have announced the players,” Chiefs corporate communications manager Vina Maphosa told Goal.