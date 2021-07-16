NFL veteran Richard Sherman faces multiple criminal charges after arrest – Fox News

NFL veteran Richard Sherman is facing five criminal charges stemming from his arrest early Wednesday morning after he allegedly tried to force his way into his in-law’s residence in Seattle, according to a report.

Sherman, 33, was charged with five misdemeanors, including driving under the influence, reckless endangerment of roadway workers, resisting arrest and two domestic-violence-related counts of malicious mischief and criminal trespass, according to The Seattle Times .

The former San Francisco 49ers cornerback was released without bail on Thursday following his arrest the previous day for two separate incidents, which included a single-vehicle car crash and attempted residential burglary.

​​”I love and support my husband,” Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss said in a statement following Thursday’s hearing. “I am committed to helping Richard get the support and care that he needs. Richard has always been a loving father and husband. And we are looking forward to seeing him at home with his family.”

Sherman is due back in court Friday afternoon where he is expected to plead not guilty to all charges, ESPN reported.

State police were investigating Sherman after a vehicle registered in his name crashed into a construction site and was later found abandoned early Wednesday morning. Redmond police arrested the NFL veteran a short time later after receiving a call that he was trying to break into his in-law’s residence.

According to reports, he attempted to walk away from police after he was told he would be arrested and was later taken into custody with the help of a police canine.

Video surveillance from the home of Moss’s parents shows the frightening incident where an agitated Sherman uses his body to try and gain entry into the home.

The former longtime Seattle Seahawks star can be heard yelling “Come through,” in the chilling video.

Moss previously told the Times after news of Sherman’s arrest broke that her husband was acting out of “character.”

“At this time we’re going to make no statements, except he didn’t harm anybody,” she told the newspaper. “My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.”

She could be heard telling the 911 operator that Sherman had ingested two bottles of liquor prior to Wednesday’s incident.

Fox News’ Daniel Canova contributed to this report.