July 22, 2021 | 2:03pm | Updated July 22, 2021 | 2:54pm

The NFL has laid out its strongest incentive yet for players to get the vaccine.

According to a memo shared on Twitter by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league has mandated that a game cannot be rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players — and that team will be forced to forfeit, resulting “in a loss for playoff seeding.”

The memo said the league intends to play all of its games within the scheduled 18-week period and a 19th week will not be added to the schedule under any circumstances — an idea that was floated in 2020 amid numerous outbreaks.

Additionally, if a game is canceled and cannot be rescheduled, neither team’s players will be paid for the game.

Vaccinated players who test positive can return to the team immediately after two negative tests, while unvaccinated players will be required to isolate for 10 days, according to the memo.