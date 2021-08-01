Home WORLD NEWS NFL in Austin? Reports say Buffalo Bills threatening move to Central Texas – KXAN.com
WORLD NEWS

NFL in Austin? Reports say Buffalo Bills threatening move to Central Texas – KXAN.com

by: Chris Tavarez

Buffalo Bills mascot Billy Buffalo waves a flag as fans leave Bills Stadium after an NFL divisional round football game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 17-3. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Earlier this year, Austin became home to its first professional sports franchise when Austin FC kicked off its inaugural Major League Soccer season. But now, a report from ESPN says that a different kind of pro football team could call Central Texas home.

According to a tweet from Seth Wickersham, a writer at ESPN.com, the NFL’s Buffalo Bills are considering a move to Austin as a leverage play to help get public funding for a new, $1.5 billion stadium.

“An ownership source tells me that Austin is a possible destination – or threat – as one of the ‘other cities elsewhere that desire an NFL franchise and would pay handsomely for it,’” Wickersham’s tweet reads.

How .imate is that threat from the Buffalo Bills? Questionable at best. NFL teams looking for new stadiums have often used a move to another city as a threat to leverage more public funding for new stadiums.

An ownership source tells me that Austin is a possible destination—or threat—as one of the “other cities elsewhere that desire an NFL franchise and would pay handsomely for it.” https://t.co/zMf1oChO8K

— Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) August 1, 2021

Before moving to Las Vegas, the Oakland Raiders tossed around the possibility of moving to San Antonio. Currently, the Oakland Athletics and Major League Baseball have floated a move to Las Vegas during their stadium negotiations with the city.

It’s doubtful the Dallas Cowboys or Houston Texans would welcome a third franchise in the state, though. Dallas dominates the ratings all over, and views the San Antonio market as a second home of sorts.

Before MLS came to Austin, the city had the unique distinction of being the largest city without a pro sports team. But even with Austin FC, the Capital City doesn’t have a franchise in one of the four major professional sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) in the U.S.

