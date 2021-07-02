Home SPORTS NFL bans Dwight Schar from future ownership interest in any NFL team
SPORTS

NFL bans Dwight Schar from future ownership interest in any NFL team

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
nfl-bans-dwight-schar-from-future-ownership-interest-in-any-nfl-team

It’s not part of the outcome of the Washington Football Team investigation that culminated in Thursday’s significant announcement of an eight-figure fine, legal-fee reimbursements that could reach $7 million, and a “voluntary” decision by Daniel Snyder to turn day-to-day operations of the team over to his wife on an indefinite basis.

But with plenty of news and nuggets flying around in the aftermath of the announcement, here’s one that previously wasn’t known. The league previously has banned former Washington limited partner Dwight Schar (pictured in the middle of the attached photo) from ever owning any portion of any NFL team again, per multiple league sources.

Schar, Fred Smith, and Robert Rathman had been trying for an extended period of time to sell their interest in the team. Eventually, Snyder bought them out, after the league allowed Snyder to exceed the per-team debt limit.

Along the way, allegations and litigation and accusations emerged, with clear acrimony between Snyder and Schar. The NFL frowned upon the filing of a lawsuit by the limited partners over Snyder’s effort to selectively apply his right of first refusal after a buyer for the minority interest was found, and it was believed that the league eventually would take against against one or more of the limited partners.

Per one source, only Schar faces the ban. Smith and Rothman were not affected.

NFL bans Dwight Schar from future ownership interest in any NFL team originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Mets acquire LHP Anthony Banda from Giants

Simon saves lift Spain past Swiss on penalties...

Euro 2020: Spain beats Switzerland on penalty kicks

Sixers reportedly reject Pacers’ trade offer for star...

Sha’Carri Richardson’s full statement after failed drugs test...

Is Richardson’s pot punishment too harsh?

How Cobra’s Ben Schomin became Bryson DeChambeau’s emergency...

Donaldson says dispute with Giolito continued in ballpark...

Watch Paige VanZant preparing for her second fight...

Tragedy as England fan slumps, dies after Kane’s...

Leave a Reply