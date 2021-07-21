nff-vows-to-‘unmask’-man-who-harassed-super-falcons-in-austria

Randy Waldrum’s women are camping in the Austrian capital as they prepare for their upcoming international outings

The Nigeria Football Federation has vowed to unmask the unidentified man who harassed the national women’s team, the Super Falcons, while in transit in Vienna.

The nine-time African champions started a training camp in Austria last Thursday ahead of the six-nation Aisha Buhari Invitational tournament, which will take place in Lagos in September.

According to the NFF’s Fifa match agent Jairo Pachon, Randy Waldrum’s team opted for public transport after Tuesday’s morning training session, but they were greeted with irritating comments about the political landscape in the country.

In the viral video, players and officials tried to caution the man who criticised their international commitment alongside Swedish-born Evelyn and Josephine Ijeh, who just got their maiden call-ups to the Nigeria team.

He was later removed from the train and the issue has been reported to the Nigerian embassy in Austria and the police authorities for further investigation.

“It is unfortunate. The girls were on the way to the city centre which was just a few minutes from the hotel,” Pachon told the NFF website. “They entered this train and the guy got inside and started insulting them.

“He was bundled out at the next station and we have reported the matter to the Embassy of Nigeria and the Austrian Police. We have never had this kind of case with any of our teams and lessons have been learnt and we will be guided appropriately going forward.

“This incident will not in any way affect the team’s camping programme and they will remain in Austria until Saturday, 24th July as scheduled.”

In the viral video, the self-acclaimed Nigerian accused President Muhammadu Buhari of the various security challenges in the country, including the kidnapping of youths.

However, NFF president Amaju Pinnick reacted to the situation and described the man’s comment as a “dastardly act” that will be reported to Fifa as well.

“We are infuriated because these are young ladies who are our ambassadors and are there in Austria preparing for major international competitions,” Pinnick remarked.

“That was a dastardly act by that fellow and we are not taking it lightly. The girls simply wanted to go on sightseeing and there is nothing wrong with that. They do not deserve to be subjected to such diatribe by a so-called fellow Nigerian.

“We will unmask the fellow and then take it from there.”