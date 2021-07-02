Nexus Mods To Stop Letting Authors Delete Old Mod Files – Screen Rant

Modding community website Nexus Mods is implementing a new system that will prevent modders from deleting old files they have uploaded. Nexus Mods is one of the world’s largest video game modding websites, acting as a source of original content for millions of registered users. The website was originally founded in August 2001 and has slowly evolved into its current state over many years.

Nexus Mods is an extremely valuable resource for gamers who wish to tweak their video game experience. Mods range from small adjustments to massive pieces of original content, with some mods being lauded as nearly required for an optimal gaming experience. One popular mod for Iron Gate Studio’s survival sandbox title Valheim allows players to experience the game in virtual reality. The unofficial VR mod, titled VHVR, puts players into a first-person perspective as they attempt to survive and thrive in the game’s harsh Nordic-inspired world. The mod was recently updated to support motion controls, meaning players can now battle massive trolls or packs of wolves by realistically Bioreports Newsing or swinging their arms. Another highly-regarded piece of Nexus Mods content improves The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt‘s in-game animations to make them more realistic.

A recent update from The Nexus Mods Team outlines plans for a Collections system, which will automatically archive all mods uploaded to the website. This will prevent users from deleting mods they have previously uploaded, ensuring that user-made content is always available for others to access. However, users will need to specifically request access to files that have been deleted by their creator, ensuring some moderation of who accesses old mods. Modders who disagree with this change in policy are being given one month to request that their mods be permanently deleted from Nexus Mods.

While opinions are sure to vary about Nexus Mods’ new Collections system, the change in policy will hopefully help preserve many beloved mods. Prominent Mass Effect series modder Giftfish made headlines back in May when they chose to remove all their popular creations from Nexus Mods. Their choice to delete all their mods was fueled by the revelation that the mods would not carry over into the newly-released Mass Effect Legendary Edition, meaning other modders could recreate their mods and reupload them to the site.

Nexus Mods’ new deletion policy is sure to divide the website’s community, with creator freedom coming into conflict with content preservation. Modders work tirelessly to create new content for their favorite games, and therefore their mods should be their sole property. However, Giftfish’s sudden removal of many years’ worth of mods also demonstrates how disappointing that freedom can be to fans who want to experience amazing game mods.

Source: Nexus Mods





