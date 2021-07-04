Nexus Mods Changes Are Angering Skyrim Modders And More – Game Rant

Nexus Mods is implementing sweeping changes to the service, and some of them have upset the modders that make content for the site.

Anyone that’s attempted to mod a game in the past decade or so has likely used Nexus Mods, a website that hosts mods for some of the biggest games on the market. Mostly defined by its suite of Skyrim mods, the website has grown to include dozens of games, with the likes of The Witcher 3 and many more appearing on the site. With its growth has come changes, but recent changes haven’t been received well.

Currently, Nexus Mods is implementing a new feature dubbed “collections.” Collections effectively allow curators to compile lists of compatible mods, the idea being that it will make modding more approachable. Mod compatibility can be a pain to sort out for those that are new to the hobby, so this change, in particular, is a welcome one. But it wasn’t alone.

In a lengthy blog post, Nexus Mods detailed some of the other changes that were coming alongside collections. Most notably, mod creators will no longer be able to delete their mods from the site permanently after uploading them. Rather, removing a file will archive it, making it so that the files can’t be directly accessed, though they’ll still appear in the collections and can be directly requested from the Nexus Mods API, and the metadata is still in the database.

The move has not been popular, with creators decrying the inability to completely remove their mods from the website. The blog post about the change has received more than 1,800 comments, with modders and community members chiming in with their own opinions about the problem. Most are displeased about the approach Nexus Mods is taking, with many stating that the team is completely ignoring community feedback.

Unfortunately, it gets worse. Right now, Nexus Mods is offering mod creators a 1-month grace period to have their mods deleted from the site. However, it appears that creators have to remove all of their mods during that window by contacting the support team. This has also been criticized, with many questioning why it’s necessary for modders to delete all of their mods from the website, instead of just one.

It’s worth noting that the Collections system is still being worked on, so things could change. However, Nexus Mods is taking a sizable blow to its reputation the longer that the issue lingers on. While it might not be on the same level as Skyrim’s paid mod fiasco, it certainly isn’t a great look for the company.

