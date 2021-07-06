next-week-on-‘eastenders’:-isaac’s-actions-sparks-a-siege,-plus-chelsea-gets-a-warning-about-gray,-and-suki-needs-support-(spoilers)

Next week on EastEnders (BBC)

Isaac’s erratic behaviour results in a siege, plus Chelsea is warned about Gray, and Phil has plans for Tommy on the football pitch – it’s all you need to know about EastEnders in the week of the 12-16 July 2021.

Isaac’s actions spiral out of control

Sheree is trying to get Isaac to take his medication, but his auditory hallucinations prevent him from doing so. And with his psychosis worsening, he ends up breaking into Ruby’s house.

Patrick Trueman (RUDOLPH WALKER), Isaac (STEVIE BASAULA) (BBC)

The trouble is, Ruby is then left panicked because she doesn’t know where the kids are and starts to fear that Isaac has done something to them.

Patrick will then be witnessed entering the house and trying to calm his son down. But after being coaxed outside, Isaac then gets spooked again. Who can put an end to this tense stand-off?

Will Chelsea anger Gray?

Chelsea may think she’s got herself a cushy deal as she makes herself at home under Gray’s roof, but we’re just waiting for the scales to fall from her eyes.

Chelsea Fox (ZARAAH ABRAHAMS), Gray Atkins (TOBY-ALEXANDER SMITH) (BBC)

And there are two potential flash points in the week to come. First, when Chelsea knocks over a plate that was a gift from Mia to Chantelle. And then, on Thursday, when she accompanies Gray to his work drinks. While there, Gray’s boss Laura warns Chelsea about Gray and advises her to run while she still can. But there’s no guarantee that Chelsea will pay any attention to Laura’s words of wisdom…

Phil wants Tommy to show his skills

No sooner has young Tommy been recast than he’s been handed a plotline of his own – one that involves him demonstrating what soccer skills he has to offer.

Phil Mitchell (STEVE MCFADDEN), Kat Moon (JESSIE WALLACE) (BBC)

Monday’s episode will see Phil trying to convince Kat to let Tommy do a football trial. And after bumping into Kim, who’s boasting about her daughter Pearl’s abilities, Kat agrees. She now wants to show that Tommy is gifted too – but can he live up to expectations on the pitch?

Honey supports Suki

The death of Jags has allowed the writers to portray Suki as a more well-rounded character. The upcoming drama will see Honey become a source of support for the Panesar matriarch when she finds the shutters down on the Minute Mart and heads over to see Suki, who can’t bring herself to get out of bed.

Suki Kaur Panesar (BALVINDER SOPAL) (BBC)

A heartbroken Honey then takes some dinner round to the house. But once Suki is up and about, she’s left angry to find that Honey has taken it upon herself to start running the Minute Mart in her absence.

Peter goes AWOL

It’s fair to say that Peter hasn’t made much of an impression on viewers since his return, but Ash still can’t help but notice that he’s been ignoring her calls in her hour of need.

Ash Panesar (GURLAINE KAUR GARCHA), Peter Beale (DAYLE HUDSON) (BBC)

Not impressed by Peter’s attitude, Ash ends up asking Kathy whether he’s ghosting her. Kath is seen having it out with her grandson and demanding to know why he’s been failing to show his support. But when Peter eventually heads out in search of Ash, he’s shocked to find her in the company of another man.

