Next Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update Adding Level Scaling – IGN India

The next update for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is adding level scaling on top of a host of new additions. The update will go live on July 27, and will offer 5 options in the level scaling menu under the ‘gameplay’ settings with ‘default’, ‘off’, ‘constant’, ‘harder’ and ‘nightmarish’ presets. Ubisoft hasn’t revealed if the new update will be the next massive title update, which is also supposed to add one-handed swords to the game.

Level Scaling is coming to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Tuesday, July 27! 📈 You may choose from 5 options, from ‘off’ to Nightmarish. 💀 pic.twitter.com/pGz2oTjZZY — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) July 23, 2021

It’s quite surprising that level-scaling wasn’t available in Valhalla at launch, which released with standard difficulty options only. This, combined with the lack of equipment transmog feature, was quite disappointing when you consider that both features, and more, were added to the previous entry Assassin’s Creed Odyssey after it launched.

The new update will be followed by the game’s second big expansion The Siege of Paris, which was previously leaked to be releasing on August 5. The Siege of Paris, aside from adding a new map, will also bring back the fan-favorite “black-box missions”, which will give players the freedom to tackle assassinations the way they want to.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been continually updated with new mechanics which perhaps gives the game more value than some of its predecessors. To know more about how the game has changed, check out IGN India’s reassessment of the game six months after its launch. The game is set to receive extra expansions and support well into its second year, which is a first for the franchise. Of course, we now know that these updates are experimental in nature due to Ubisoft’s recently announced development of a fully live-service Assassin’s Creed game/platform.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The game’s first expansion, Wrath of the Druids, is out now and a second expansion, The Siege of Paris, is releasing later this year. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will also receive at least one other expansion sometime in early 2022.

