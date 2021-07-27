newsom-yanks-his-children-from-summer-camp-after-maskless-photos-appear-on-social-media

California Gov. Gavin Newsom yanked his children from a summer camp after his son was seen in maskless photographs posted on social media.

The development was first revealed by Reopen California Schools, an organization that filed a lawsuit challenging school coronavirus protocols in the Golden State. The group said the Democratic governor’s 10-year-old son, presumably Hunter Newsom, was seen indoors without a face covering at a basketball program.

“The Newsoms were concerned to see unvaccinated children unmasked indoors at a camp their children began attending yesterday. Their kids will no longer be attending the camp,” Newsom’s office told Fox News on Tuesday.

Reopen California Schools, which did not name the camp in question, said the photographs were later removed from the organization’s Instagram page.

Golden State guidance urges mask-wearing for ages 2-11, indoor K-12 settings, and other youth activities due to the fact that the Food and Drug Administration has not approved vaccinations for those under 12 years of age. On July 9, Newsom announced that students and teachers returning to the classroom in the fall will need to don face coverings, regardless of vaccination status.

Reopen California Schools railed against the governor for apparent hypocrisy on the matter.

“To be clear, we support this summer basketball camp’s approach of having each family determine their own masking situation,” the group wrote in a tweet. “The real problem is Newsom’s own family having mask choice, while he forces a different policy on every other kid in California.”

“It’s unfortunate Newsom is pulling his kid from the camp after Newsom got caught. #LetHunterPlay,” the organization continued. “It’s also clear from Newsom’s statement he is clueless about his own mandates. We just want what Newsom’s kids have, mask-choice.”

Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel, have four children: Montana, 12, Hunter, 10, Brooklynn, 8, and Dutch, 5. It’s unclear if any other of the governor’s family members were present at the camp.

This isn’t the first time the governor has been accused of violating his own COVID-19 protocols. In November 2020, the governor was seen dining with friends at the luxury French Laundry restaurant at a time when indoor dining was tightly regulated in some areas of the state. He later apologized for the display.

“I made a bad mistake,” he said days after the photos circulated. “I should have stood up and … drove back to my house.”

Newsom’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Washington Examiner.

