News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend – The Moscow Times

Delta spread

Russia on Sunday counted more than 25,000 new daily infections, the highest since Jan. 2, after a week of record death tolls as the highly contagious Delta variant propels a global resurgence of the pandemic.

Widespread skepticism and a sluggish rollout has seen only 16% of Russia‘s 146 million people vaccinated.

Bubbly beverage

Moet Hennessy’s Russia office warned local partners it was suspending supplies after Russian lawmakers adopted legislation stipulating that the word “champagne” can only be applied to wine produced in Russia, while the world-famous tipple from France’s Champagne region should be called “sparkling wine.”

Bloomberg and Reuters reported Sunday that Moet Hennessy would comply with the new law signed by President Vladimir Putin and add the designation “sparkling wine” to the back of Russian-bound bottles.