News Corp Closes Knewz.com After Launching Google News Rival Last Year – The Wall Street Journal

News Corp has pulled the plug on its unprofitable news-aggregation service Knewz.com less than 18 months after launching it.

Knewz.com was intended to provide an alternative to Alphabet Inc.’s Google News and other digital news providers. It launched in January 2020, when News Corp executives were complaining publicly that Google and other digital-platform operators weren’t compensating the media company fairly for its content.

News Corp, which owns The Wall Street Journal, struck a three-year deal in February with Google to license its content from various media properties to the tech giant. News Corp also agreed to produce new audio and video products as part of the pact.

Google agreed to pay News Corp tens of millions of dollars over the course of the deal, the Journal reported at the time.

In a statement Friday, News Corp said: “Knewz launched and grew in the midst of both a pandemic and a historic election, and advanced a distinct social purpose by offering true diversity of views at a time of extreme polarization, ultimately reaching and informing tens of millions of readers.”