Newport Wafer Fab to be acquired by Chinese-owned Nexperia – Eminetra.com

London-UK’s largest chip maker, Newport Wafer Fab, will be acquired by Chinese-owned semiconductor company Nexperia next week for around £ 63m ($ 87m). The information has not been released yet.
Nexperia, a 100% owned Dutch company in China Wing Tech Technology, Tell . on Friday that negotiations are underway.
The private NWF chip factory in Newport, South Wales, dates back to 1982 and is one of the few semiconductor manufacturers in the United Kingdom.
According to sources, Nexperia will announce the acquisition on Monday or Tuesday.
“We are in constructive discussions with NWF and the Welsh government about the future of NWF,” a Nexperia spokeswoman said. “I can’t comment further until I reach a conclusion.”
NWF and Wingtech Technology did not immediately respond to .’s request for comment.
The transaction is Global tip shortage Therefore, each country is trying to become more independent when it comes to semiconductor manufacturing. Most of today’s chips are manufactured in Asia, with TSMC in Taiwan, Samsung in South Korea, and SMIC in China being the world’s largest chip makers.
Tom Tugendat, leader of the UK government’s Chinese research group and chairman of the Foreign Affairs Special Committee, said he was concerned about the possibility of the acquisition of NWF. letter In June, he became Minister of Business of Kwasikwaten in the United Kingdom.
“The acquisition of the UK’s leading 200mm silicon and semiconductor technology development and processing facility by a Chinese entity reiterates, in my view, a significant economic and national security concern. Must be, “said Tugent Hat.
He made a deal with the UK Government under the National Security Investment Act, which was introduced in April as part of an effort to protect the country’s technology companies from foreign acquisitions in the event of economic risks and security threats. Requested to consider.
“This is the last and largest remaining advanced semiconductor factory in the UK, sold to China, and the UK government hasn’t done anything about it,” sources said, trying to earn at least $ 1 billion. He added. ..
A spokesperson for the British government told .: “We are aware that Nexperia’s acquisition of Newport Wafer Fab is expected. We do not think it is appropriate to intervene at this time, but we will continue to monitor the situation closely and if our situation changes, the company Legal authority.
“We continue to work on the semiconductor sector and the important role it plays in the UK economy,” they added.
NWF’s £ 63m price tag is much cheaper than Texas Instruments’ $ 900 million. Announced to pay For those who are free micron This week is a fab in Utah.
According to one source, NWF has several outstanding debts, including £ 20m with HSBC and £ 18m with the Welsh government, which will be repaid after the sale.
The deal is named after Cambridge chip designer Arm, who is often regarded as the pinnacle of the British technology industry. U.S. chip giant Nvidia agrees to buy for $ 40 billion..But the acquisition is being investigated by regulators around the world after its rivals Qualcomm Other Opposed..
Due to growing tensions between China and the West, other countries are investigating China’s technology acquisitions before they are approved.
South Korea began a review earlier this month after Beijing-based Wise Road Capital agreed to buy semiconductor company MagnaChip, saying it was “national core technology.” The US Treasury also requested that the parties involved in the transaction notify the US Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.
In March, the Italian government blocked Chinese company Shenzhen Investment Holdings from taking control of Milan-based semiconductor company LPE and praised it as a “strategicly important” sector.
