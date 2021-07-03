Newport Wafer Fab to be acquired by Chinese-owned Nexperia – Eminetra.com

Close-up image of CPU socket and motherboard placed on the table.

London-UK’s largest chip maker, Newport Wafer Fab, will be acquired by Chinese-owned semiconductor company Nexperia next week for around £ 63m ($ 87m). The information has not been released yet.

Nexperia, a 100% owned Dutch company in China Wing Tech Technology, Tell . on Friday that negotiations are underway.

The private NWF chip factory in Newport, South Wales, dates back to 1982 and is one of the few semiconductor manufacturers in the United Kingdom.

According to sources, Nexperia will announce the acquisition on Monday or Tuesday.

“We are in constructive discussions with NWF and the Welsh government about the future of NWF,” a Nexperia spokeswoman said. “I can’t comment further until I reach a conclusion.”

NWF and Wingtech Technology did not immediately respond to .’s request for comment.

The transaction is Global tip shortage Therefore, each country is trying to become more independent when it comes to semiconductor manufacturing. Most of today’s chips are manufactured in Asia, with TSMC in Taiwan, Samsung in South Korea, and SMIC in China being the world’s largest chip makers.

Tom Tugendat, leader of the UK government’s Chinese research group and chairman of the Foreign Affairs Special Committee, said he was concerned about the possibility of the acquisition of NWF. letter In June, he became Minister of Business of Kwasikwaten in the United Kingdom.