Newlyweds Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya get cosy in Arjun Bijlani’s latest post, see photo – The Indian Express









Arjun Bijlani shared a photo with Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya (Photo: Instagram/ Arjun Bijlani)

Television actor Arjun Bijlani took to Instagram and shared a photo with newlyweds Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar. The picture also featured his wife Neha, and Ketul Parikh, among others.

Arjun captioned the photo, “Some surprises are worth everything. Thank you @gauravrichboyz for being you!” There was much love from his fans as they commented on the photo with hearts, complimenting Arjun, Rahul, Disha in particular.

Arjun Bijlani attended Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s lavish wedding celebrations that were held last week. In the videos that surfaced on social media, Arjun was spotted burning the dancefloor with Vishal Aditya Singh and Shweta Tiwari. In one of the videos, while Shweta did her thumkas, Arjun and Vishal took the lead, both taking turns to dance with her.

Arjun has just returned from Cape Town after his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 stint. There is strong speculation that he has signed up for Bigg Boss 15, which will air from September. While there has been no confirmation from Arjun himself, a source told ET Times TV that he has locked the deal. “He is satisfied with his remuneration, plus he has made up his mind that he would be staying away from his family for a few more months. It wasn’t easy for him to do the same in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ but then as both the shows in question are big tickets to visibility and popularity, he decided to go ahead with ‘Bigg Boss 15’ too.”

The final list is not expected to be ready for another month at least.