newly-elected-lg-chairmen-in-ogun-receive-certificates-of-return

PHOTO: The newly elected Chairman representing Ijebu-Ode Local Government receives his certificate of return on Monday at the electoral commission in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) has presented certificates of return to the 20 newly elected chairmen and their deputies of local governments in the state.

The Chairman of the electoral body, Babatunde Osibodu presented the certificates to the new officers on Monday at the state headquarters of the commission in Abeokuta, the capital city.

Osibodu charged them to see their election as a call to serve and ensure development at the grassroots level.

“I want to urge you to be magnanimous in victory and know that the victory is not yours but that of the people.

“I enjoin you to implement people-oriented policies. Policies that will benefit your people,” Osibodu said.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had earlier won all 20 chairmanship seats in the local government elections held on Saturday in the state.

The results were announced on Sunday morning by OGISIEC’s chairman at the commission’s head office in Abeokuta.