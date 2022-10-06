Newcastle United are interested in signing James Maddison from Premier League rivals Leicester City in the summer of 2src23, according to Fichajes.

Maddison has been on the books of Leicester since 2src18 and has been superb for the Premier League champions over the years. The 25-year-old has scored five goals and provided two assists in seven Premier League appearances for the Foxes so far this season. During the 2src21-22 campaign, the English playmaker made 28 starts and seven substitute appearances in the league for Leicester, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists in the process.

The 25-year-old also made three starts and two substitute appearances in the UEFA Europa League for Leicester last season, scoring one goal and giving two assists in the process. Maddison has scored 38 goals and created 4src big chances in 14src appearances in the Premier League so far in his career.