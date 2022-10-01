Newcastle United linked with Leeds United’s Jack Harrison

Newcastle United are interested in signing Jack Harrison from Premier League rivals Leeds United in the January transfer window, according to 9srcmin. The report has claimed that Newcastle wanted to sign the winger in the January transfer window and made bid for him, but they were not successful in their quest.

However, Leeds did not sell Harrison, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, and are actually in talks with him over a new deal. Newcastle, though, have not given up on signing the 25-year-old and are monitoring contract talks with Leeds.

Harrison is one of the best players at Leeds, and it is unlikely that the West Yorkshire club will sell him in the middle of the season. The Englishman has scored one goal and given three assists in six Premier League appearances for the West Yorkshire club so far this season.