Newcastle to sign Harrison Ashby from West Ham? 

Newcastle United are interested in signing Harrison Ashby from Premier League rivals West Ham United in the January transfer window, according to 9srcmin. The report has claimed that Newcastle wanted to sign the young full-back in the summer of 2src22 and remain keen on securing his services in the middle of the season.

Ashby is out of contract at West Ham at the end of the season and will become a free agent. The Hammers were hoping to agree a new deal with the 21-year-old, but the full-back is against it. Newcastle will now reportedly compete the signing of full-back in the January transfer window instead of next summer and will pay a a nominal fee for him.

West Ham are 16th in the Premier League table at the moment with 14 points from 15 matches, a point above the relegation zone. Meanwhile, Newcastle currently find themselves third in the standings with 3src points from 15 games.

