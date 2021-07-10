Home hearsay Newborn baby pictured holding mum’s contraception coil after it failed to stop pregnancy
Newborn baby pictured holding mum's contraception coil after it failed to stop pregnancy

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Photos of a newborn baby holding his mum’s contraception coil which failed to prevent her from getting pregnant with him, have gone viral on social media.

The story behind the viral photo has been revealed and it isn’t a mystery as might be expected.

It was gathered that the 32-year-old mom, Paula dos Santos Escudero Alvarez, had been using birth control, called an intrauterine device (IUD), for three years.

However, she still fell pregnant which wasn’t supposed to happen because the device works for between five and ten years.

She carried the pregnancy to full term and gave birth to her son, named Bernardo, on July 4 2021, in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro.

Bernard was born healthy at 32 weeks, weighing just over 3kg (7lbs). He was described as a miracle because his mum’s case is extremely rare.

Immediately after he was born, the doctors removed the coil and placed it in his hand.

Birth photographer, Michelle Oliveira, who took the photos said;

“The IUD was placed in his little hand to represent his arrival.


The baby was born, the IUD was removed straight away, and the doctor placed it in his little hand.”

