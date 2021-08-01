Home SPORTS New Zealand’s women’s rugby won gold and unleashed an emotional haka, a traditional Māori celebration dance
SPORTS

New Zealand’s women’s rugby won gold and unleashed an emotional haka, a traditional Māori celebration dance

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
new-zealand’s-women’s-rugby-won-gold-and-unleashed-an-emotional-haka,-a-traditional-maori-celebration-dance

New Zealand's women's rugby team celebrates with haka at Tokyo 2020.

New Zealand’s women’s rugby team celebrates with haka at Tokyo 2020. GREG BAKER/bioreports via Getty Images

  • New Zealand’s women’s rugby team, the Black Ferns, won gold at Tokyo 2020.

  • The win was a redemption for the team, which finished with a disappointing silver at Rio 2016.

  • After their win, the Black Ferns broke out a haka – a traditional Māori celebration dance.

  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

New Zealand’s women’s rugby team, known as the Black Ferns, secured a gold medal they’ve been waiting to wear for five years on Saturday.

In the women’s rugby final at Tokyo 2020, the Black Ferns bested the French, 26-12, in Rugby 7s at Tokyo Stadium.

After their win, the Black Ferns turned to the cameras to let out an emotional haka – a traditional Māori celebration dance that New Zealand athletes have used as a show of force and intensity.

While fans weren’t in the arena to see it, they could feel the Black Ferns energy through their screens while watching at home.

For New Zealand, the win was an emotional moment.

At Rio 2016, the first Olympics to feature Rugby 7s, the Black Ferns entered as heavy favorites and dominated their way to the gold medal game, only to lose to Australia in the final.

This time, the Black Ferns flipped the script. While they had a few close calls en route to the final, including an extra-time win over Fiji in the semis, the Black Ferns took care of business in the gold medal game.

Read the original article on Insider

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Olympics-Swimming-Medals in minutes for sprint couple Blume and...

Olympics-Boxing-France’s Aliev disqualified, protests with sit-in at ringside

Strong Pac-12 presence in water polo at Tokyo...

Bellator 263 results: A.J. McKee blasts and cranks...

UFC on ESPN 28 bonuses: Melsik Baghdasaryan’s head-kick...

Sean Strickland dominates Uriah Hall, puts middleweight division...

Irish boxer Aidan Walsh out of Olympics after...

Trey Lance is the quarterback of the 49ers’...

NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace proposes to longtime girlfriend...

Olympics-Equestrian-Britain’s Townend retains lead, Germany’s Jung falls back

Leave a Reply