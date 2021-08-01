New Zealand’s women’s rugby won gold and unleashed an emotional haka, a traditional Māori celebration dance

New Zealand’s women’s rugby team celebrates with haka at Tokyo 2020. GREG BAKER/bioreports via Getty Images

New Zealand’s women’s rugby team, the Black Ferns, won gold at Tokyo 2020.

The win was a redemption for the team, which finished with a disappointing silver at Rio 2016.

After their win, the Black Ferns broke out a haka – a traditional Māori celebration dance.

New Zealand’s women’s rugby team, known as the Black Ferns, secured a gold medal they’ve been waiting to wear for five years on Saturday.

In the women’s rugby final at Tokyo 2020, the Black Ferns bested the French, 26-12, in Rugby 7s at Tokyo Stadium.

After their win, the Black Ferns turned to the cameras to let out an emotional haka – a traditional Māori celebration dance that New Zealand athletes have used as a show of force and intensity.

While fans weren’t in the arena to see it, they could feel the Black Ferns energy through their screens while watching at home.

For New Zealand, the win was an emotional moment.

At Rio 2016, the first Olympics to feature Rugby 7s, the Black Ferns entered as heavy favorites and dominated their way to the gold medal game, only to lose to Australia in the final.

This time, the Black Ferns flipped the script. While they had a few close calls en route to the final, including an extra-time win over Fiji in the semis, the Black Ferns took care of business in the gold medal game.

