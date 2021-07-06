New York’s ‘head-swirling’ mistake puts harsh spotlight on ranked-choice voting – POLITICO

“Issuing partial results does a tremendous disservice to the voters,” Bellows said. “Because we all know that patterns vary dramatically among those who vote on Election Day versus absentee.”

On Monday, Garcia’s campaign issued a memo declaring a “strong path to victory” for the former sanitation commissioner, who sat about 2 percentage points behind Adams after the latest vote tally. The memo also challenged the idea that ranked choice voting may diminish voting power in communities of color, as Garcia stands to benefit from late-stage votes in majority Black and Latino neighborhoods that ranked Andrew Yang and Wiley as first and second choices.

The next update, expected Tuesday, will include a significant share of those remaining ballots — but may not account for all of them. And the next update from the city isn’t expected until a week later.

The delay in an election outcome, though, is a feature of ranked-choice voting. That’s why, experts say, voters need to have faith in the system before more cities and states feel comfortable adopting it in the future.

Across the country, two states and 53 jurisdictions will conduct ranked-choice elections in upcoming races, according to FairVote’s analysis.

Matt Dunlap, the former secretary of state of Maine who oversaw its implementation of ranked choice voting after voters approved it in 2016, said successfully moving the state over to an entirely-ranked choice system was largely reliant on trust.

“We couldn’t tell people when we were going to be done [counting votes]. We’d never done this before. All we could tell them is where we were in any given moment,” he said. “We still had people say, ‘This is a rigged election.’”

Dunlap, now the state auditor, said Republicans in his state view ranked-choice voting an “absolute existential threat” to their party. Maine’s state GOP tried to repeal it ahead of the presidential election in an effort to “protect” the vote. Other conservative critics have called it confusing or claimed it tips the scale in favor of Democratic voters.

Yet, exit polls from Common Cause and Rank the Vote NYC (conducted before Tuesday’s error) show high levels of trust in the ranked-choice system from city voters. Nearly 80 percent of voters said they were in favor of using ranked choice voting in future elections, and 95 percent found their ballots easy to complete. It’s good news for advocates in other areas who are still pushing to bring ranked choice voting and similar alternative methods — which, they say, are more reflective of the voters’ will than elections under which a plurality can elect a candidate in a splintered field — to their states and jurisdictions.

“So much of the challenges that we’ve seen over the past couple of weeks have been linked to ranked-choice voting incorrectly,” said Sara Eskrich, executive director of Democracy Found, an organization pushing to incorporate Final Five Voting — an alternative voting method similar to ranked-choice voting — to Wisconsin elections. “There’s a lot of election administration problems that have happened that are not the fault of the electoral system itself.”

And proponents reject the premise that Tuesday’s mistakes had anything to do with the system itself, and argued that it will still be a successful election.

“This has nothing to do with RCV,” Lerner said. “My sense, in all honesty, is that the vast majority of voters are patient. They know democracy takes time. … The push, it seems to me, has been coming from the press and from candidates, and not from the everyday voters.”