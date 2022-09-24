New York RB keep up in East with Austin win, as Galaxy stay in playoff contention

New York RB claimed a vital win in their hopes for the Eastern Conference’s first seed on Sunday, taking the three points deep in heart of Texas with a 4-3 victory over Austin FC.

NYRB had to hold in final stages after leading by three goals at one stage, with goals from Sebastian Driussi and Ethan Finlay bringing Austin back in the contest, but Gerhard Struber’s side deservedly took the win to keep up with Philadelphia Union and New York City.

First-half goals from Serge Ngoma and Dru Yearwood had the visitors up 2-1 at the interval after Driussi’s first of the night, but Yearwood then set up Cameron Harper, who deftly cut inside Ruben Gabrielsen and finished to make it 3-1 after 51 minutes.

Substitute Tom Barlow made it 4-1 14 minutes later with a thumping finish on the half-volley straight from Carlos Coronel’s goal-kick.

Following Union and City’s wins on Saturday, NYRB restored their gap to the Eastern Conference’s top two to five points with the win and joined Austin in earning the most wins on the road this season, with seven.

Los Angeles Galaxy marginally moved back into the Western Conference’s playoff spots in Sunday’s later game, defeating Atlanta United 2-src.

Needing the three points after losing their previous three games, the Galaxy hit the lead in only the seventh minute through Kevin Cabral.

They sought to absorb pressure in the second half with only 35.7 per cent possession, before substitute Dejan Joveljic eventually scored the sealer on the break in added time.

Greg Vanney’s side moved into seventh in the Western Conference with the win despite being even on 3src points with Portland Timbers, having secured two more wins.

