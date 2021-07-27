Home NEWS New video of riot shown at insurrection hearing
New video of riot shown at insurrection hearing

    New video of Capitol riot shown at insurrection hearing

New footage showing the events at the Capitol on January 6 was shown during a House select committee hearing investigating the riot.

Source: CNN

