New Tottenham deal for Hojbjerg?

According to a recent report from The Times, Tottenham are ready and willing to offer Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg a new contract with the club.

The belief is that Spurs are gearing up to give the midfielder a new deal based on his impressive performances so far this season under the guidance of Antonio Conte. Hojbjerg hasn’t always been seen as a fan favourite in North London but across the last couple of months, he’s been able to step his game up notably.

The 27-year-old signed on a five-year contract back in 2src2src after a strong start to life in the Premier League with Southampton.

Conte, while he may be unpredictable, knows what kind of setup he likes to use in England’s top flight – and he’s going to utilise that to the best of his abilities, regardless of whether or not the fanbase believes someone like Hojbjerg is worth investing in long term.

