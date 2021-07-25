New The Witcher: Monster Slayer AR game lets players become elite monster hunters on the go – HT Tech

The Witcher is one of CD Projekt Red’s most popular game franchises for PC and consoles over the years, and the company has been planning a new mobile game for a while now. Part of the charm of the Witcher games is, well, monster-slaying and the game would have to offer similar excitement as it does on larger screens. The company has now released an Augmented Reality (AR) based game, in partnership with an independent game developer, called ‘The Witcher: Monster Slayer’ for iOS and Android.

Just like Pokemon GO, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Jurassic World Alive, The Walking Dead: Survival Instinct and other popular titles, The Witcher: Monster Slayer involves AR-based gameplay using your phone screen. Players can move through familiar lands that are home to monsters, hunting them and collecting bounties and rewards along the way.

Gamers who download the new AR-based title can face off with known creatures and monsters from the game franchise, that can be fought using familiar weapons. Just like the original game, the game also allows players to make use of potions and oils to prepare for battle, while they can also craft bombs in the game to damage more dangerous monsters.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer does sound a lot like Pokemon GO, but with an actual monster hunting system and a monster trophy collection. As such, it might not be suitable for younger players. The game itself will also reportedly feature real-time weather and time-of-day which will affect combat, as well as when you might see certain monsters.

According to the report, gamers who download and play the game before July 28 can also take advantage of a special reward – a Kaer Morhen steel sword that will boost the experience that they receive from fighting monsters by a neat 10 percent, which should give them a head start over other players who join in after that date. The Witcher: Monster Slayer is available on both iOS and Android.