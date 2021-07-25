new-startup-for-daccord

Jul. 25—It’s been a roller-coaster, sometimes emotional six months for Joey Daccord.

He won his first-ever NHL game for the team that drafted him, the Ottawa Senators, drawing tears afterward when talking about his family’s hockey lineage and drawings fan approval for his.

Then, just three days later, he injured his ankle to end what look liked would be promising close to his season.

Last Saturday he was added to the unprotected list for the Seattle Kraken’s Expansion Draft (one player chosen from every team).

On Wednesday, rather than choose two available, semi-expensive veteran forwards, Evgenii Dadonov or Chris Tierney, the Kraken chose Daccord.

“Pretty crazy year,” said the 24-year-old North Andover resident. “It’s a business first and foremost. That’s a lesson I’ve learned. But it’s also exciting in a lot of ways. I’m very happy right now.”

In terms of beginning from scratch with a new, startup program, like the Kraken will this fall, Daccord has been there and done that.

He turned down several offers from big-time Div. 1 schools to accept an offer to play at Arizona State University, a program just starting from scratch.

By his third year at Arizona State, as independent program it went 21-13-1.

“I look at it as an incredible opportunity,” said Daccord, who learned the game and position from his dad, Brian Daccord, who owns the hugely successful “Stop It Goaltending” in Woburn.

“It draws so many parallels to ASU,” he said. “It’s a new team so you can be part of the creating a winning culture. There’s a lot of excitement, being the new kid on the block. I’m looking forward to it.”

Nothing will be handed to Daccord.

According to most reports covering the Expansion Draft, Daccord probably ranks third among the three goalies chosen by the Kraken with Chris Driedger (34-21, 2.09), 27, from Florida and Vitek Vanecek, 25, (21-10, 2.69) from Washington.

“Nothing is handed to anybody,” said Daccord. “I’m excited for the opportunity. It’s also exciting to go where you are wanted. Seattle showed interest in me. That’s pretty awesome.”

Daccord said his off-season program will not change. He works on his goaltending at his father’s facility and does strength and conditioning next door in Woburn.

He also has been getting therapy at a TB12 facility, which he believes has helped his body immeasurably, including his injured ankle.

“Las Vegas showed us that you can compete sooner rather than later,” said Daccord. “On paper, we are already a good team. Plus we have a lot of cap space to add more good players. I’ll be ready to go and look at this as a special opportunity.”

Seattle also tabs Blackwell

History was made on Wednesday when the Seattle Kraken chose 30 players, one from each NHL team, in the Expansion Draft.

The Kraken will begin playing in the NHL this fall. As for history, two of the players chosen, Joey Daccord from Ottawa, and Colin Blackwell from the N.Y. Rangers, both were North Andover Youth Hockey players.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Daccord. “I don’t really know Colin. We were not part of the same circle in terms of when we played. But I know about him.”

While Daccord played at Cushing Academy for most of his high school career and then did a year of junior hockey, Blackwell played at St. John’s Prep and went directly to Harvard University.

