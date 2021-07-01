Home Technology New Sony camera to be announced July 7 – Camera Jabber
New Sony camera to be announced July 7

Sony has released an official teaser for new camera announcement on July 7th.

Sony has given little to go on from the official teaser, which is headlined ‘Capture more of your world’. The full text reads:

Capture More Of Your World: New Sony Camera Announcement On July 7, 2021

Get ready to capture more of your world. A new Sony camera announcement is coming on July 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time / 7:00 AM Pacific Time. Stay tuned to alphauniverse.com for all of the details.

The graphic appears to show a close-up image of a microphone, perhaps suggesting that the new Sony camera will be aimed at vloggers or filmmakers. Perhaps it could be an update to the popular Sony ZV-1.

You can watch the live-stream here on July 7th.

