New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 renders show the phone from all angles and in several colorways – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

We’ve seen renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, however, GizNext has struck the mother lode – a collection of images that show the phone from different angles and in several colorways.

The flip phone will maintain the size of the internal screen at 6.7” (25:9 aspect ratio), but will bring a larger, more practical external display measuring 1.9” (enough to fit two lines of text, the original Flip could barely fit a few words). The internal display will have a more durable Ultra Thin Glass (UTG).











Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 renders

According to certification documents, the Z Flip3 will have roughly the same battery capacity (3,273 mAh) and rely on the same 15W wired and 9W wireless charging. The chipset inside the phone is still a matter of some debate, but the camera is not – by now it’s pretty clear that the phone will stick with a dual camera setup.

Interestingly, some rumors claim that the Galaxy Z Flip3 (and Z Fold3) will have an IP rating, which is only possible with a major redesign of the hinge mechanism (IP67 is claimed, meaning immersion in 1m of water for half an hour).

Here are four of the expected colorways. The full list includes eight options: Dark Green, Light Violet, Beige, Grey, Black, Pink, Dark Blue, White.











Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 in Dark Green, Light Violet, Beige and Black

The price of the two foldables could be 20% lower (the original Z Flip started at $1,400). We are expecting an August launch with the reveal happening towards the beginning of the month and sales commencing towards the end.

