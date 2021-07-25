New Rumor Suggest $349 US Pricing For AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, $299 US For RX 6600 RDNA 2 Graphics Cards – Wccftech

We get to hear new prices for AMD’s Radeon RX 6600 XT and RX 6600 graphics cards every week which makes it seem like the company is still having a hard time deciding where to position these cards against a strong RTX 3060 series lineup from NVIDIA.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT To Cost $349 US, RX 6600 Graphics Card To Cost $299 US, Alleges New Rumor

The latest rumor comes from Neowin who states in their latest exclusive the prices of AMD’s Navi 23 powered Radeon RX 6600 series lineup. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600 will be the two icons of this lineup and previous rumors had stated a $399 US pricing for the flagship but that seems to have changed.

As per the latest rumor, the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT should feature an MSRP of $349 US while the Radeon RX 6600 will feature an MSRP of $299 US. This information isn’t set in stone & is around a month old but it looks like AMD will be competing directly against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 & RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards. CowCotland also recently stated that the Radeon RX 6600 XT could hit a street price of up to 499 EUR. We have already seen a few variants listed online for insane prices of around $800 US.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT reference graphics card render. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

Now while the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT seems to be offering a price closer to the RTX 3060 ($329 US MSRP), it does fall short in features. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is said to offer better raster performance and it does have FSR too but the GeForce RTX 3060 packs a 12 GB VRAM (50% more) and also features much better raytracing capabilities along with the added DLSS suite.

So overall, in terms of features, the RTX 3060 may offer slightly better value. There’s also the RTX 3060 Ti for a price of $399 US but that’s a whole different performance segment that AMD would try to avoid at all costs since the 6600 XT doesn’t seem like great value at such a high price. If that isn’t enough, NVIDIA is rumored to be stockpiling GeForce RTX 3060’s to pit against AMD’s Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card at launch.

According to MLiD, the company is preparing a flood of RTX 3060s and should have vastly more supply than AMD’s RX 6600 XT. This combined with the drop in pricing all around the world and the introduction of LHR cards means that we might actually see close-to-affordable pricing with the RTX 3060.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Card Specifications:

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card will be powered by the Navi 23 XT GPU which is going to feature 32 Compute Units or 2048 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature an 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface. As for the Navi 23 GPU itself, it measures 237mm2 and consists of 11.06 Billion transistors. The GPU is not however the smallest chip in the RDNA 2 family as that title should belong to Navi 24.

The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the previous rumors, the card is expected to feature 30 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 9439 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Graphics Card Specifications:

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card is expected to feature the Navi 23 XL GPU which is going to feature 28 Compute Units or 1792 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface.

The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the previous rumors, the card is expected to feature 30 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 9439 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test. The AMD RX 6600 XT is expected to launch on 11th August while an announcement is rumored for next week.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series “RDNA 2” Graphics Card Lineup: