Home Uncategorized ‘New routes coming this fall’: Star receiver Jordan Addison signs NIL deal with United Airlines
Uncategorized

‘New routes coming this fall’: Star receiver Jordan Addison signs NIL deal with United Airlines

by News
4 views

The reigning Biletnikoff Award winner announced the new partnership on his Instagram.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Myanmar trade unions facing extinction after coup, UN...

HURIWA clears air on alleged battery case involving...

Russia says its bombers patrolled over Sea of...

‘We need immigration’: Austrian minister insists foreign workers...

In Angola, the youth look to Wednesday’s elections...

Court convicts man for destroying PDP billboard in...

Analysis: Are the US and Iran about to...

Pakistan could provide troops for Qatar World Cup...

US alerts of increased Russian bombardment of Ukraine

Our NFL Quarterback Council: Experts rank the top...

Leave a Reply