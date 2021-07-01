New Report Reveals How A Former Microsoft Employee Stole $10 Million in Xbox Gift Cards – IGN – IGN

A new report details how Microsoft has been the victim of a digital heist orchestrated by a former employee at the company. This employee would go on to steal millions in the form of gift cards used to redeem items sold on the Microsoft Store.

As reported by Bloomberg, Volodymyr Kvashuk, a former software engineer at Microsoft hired in 2016, was testing the company’s e-commerce infrastructure. Part of Kvashuk’s duties included him making purchases using fake accounts to see I there were any bugs and glitches in the company’s online payment system.

During his employment at Microsoft, Kvashuk discovered a glitch that generated a redeemable 25-digit code every time he performed a fake transaction for a Microsoft gift card. This glitch allowed Kvashuk to generate an endless amount of codes that he could use on Microsoft’s digital storefront to purchase various digital items, such as games available on the Xbox store.

Kvashuk failed to tell his manager or any higher-up at Microsoft about the glitch and decided to use this exploit to sell newly generated codes to a third-party website at a discounted rate with savings up to 55% off. Additionally, he used test email accounts that were associated with his colleagues to do so.

As he was transferring the money he made into his bank account, he would also use a “bitcoin mixing service” to try and conceal the origins of how he obtained the funds. Within seven months, Kvashuk transferred roughly $2.8 million in bitcoin into his bank and investment accounts. He also filed fake tax forms claiming the bitcoin he received was a gift from a relative.

Eventually, Microsoft figured out what Kvashuk was up to and they were fired in June 2018. In February 2020, Kvashuk was convicted of 18 federal felonies, faces deportation back to Ukraine, will have to pay $8.3 million in damages, and is currently in prison and slated to be released in March 2027.

Taylor is the Associate Tech Editor at IGN. You can follow her on Twitter @TayNixster.

