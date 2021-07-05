New PS5, PS4 Games This Week (5th July to 11th July) – Push Square

What new PS5 and PS4 games are releasing in physical retailers and as part of the PlayStation Store update this week? This may be a fairly low-key week, but there’s some entertaining stuff on the docket. A Plague Tale: Innocence, which is free with PS Plus on PS5, is perhaps the biggest name. That said, The Procession to Calvary has everyone at Push Square Towers curious. For a full list of all new PS5 game release dates in 2021 and all new PS4 game release dates in 2021, click through the links.

USA

6th July

A Plague Tale: Innocence (PS5)

Ender Lillies: Quietus of the Knights (PS4)

The Silver Case 2425 (PS4)

Watch Dogs Legion: Bloodline (PS4)

7th July

The Procession to Calvary (PS4)



8th July

Crash Drive 3 (PS5, PS4)

Monster Harvest (PS4)

Sniper Elite VR (PSVR)

