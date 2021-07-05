Home Technology New PS5, PS4 Games This Week (5th July to 11th July) – Push Square
A Plague Tale: Innocence! The Procession of Calvary! Sniper Elite VR!

New PS5, PS4 Games This Week (5th July to 11th July)

What new PS5 and PS4 games are releasing in physical retailers and as part of the PlayStation Store update this week? This may be a fairly low-key week, but there’s some entertaining stuff on the docket. A Plague Tale: Innocence, which is free with PS Plus on PS5, is perhaps the biggest name. That said, The Procession to Calvary has everyone at Push Square Towers curious. For a full list of all new PS5 game release dates in 2021 and all new PS4 game release dates in 2021, click through the links.

USA

6th July

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence (PS5)
  • Ender Lillies: Quietus of the Knights (PS4)
  • The Silver Case 2425 (PS4)
  • Watch Dogs Legion: Bloodline (PS4)

7th July

  • The Procession to Calvary (PS4)

8th July

  • Crash Drive 3 (PS5, PS4)
  • Monster Harvest (PS4)
  • Sniper Elite VR (PSVR)

