New PS5, PS4 Games This Week (2nd August to 8th August) – Push Square

Dodgeball Academia! Hunter’s Arena: Legends! The Falconeer!
- by Sammy Barker
What new PS5 and PS4 games are releasing in physical retailers and as part of the PlayStation Store update this week? It’s a pretty slow week this time to be fair, but there’ll be plenty of eyes on Hunter’s Arena: Legends, which is free with PS Plus this month. Also, keep an eye out for Dodgeball Academia, as that one could prove promising as well. For a full list of all new PS5 game release dates in 2021 and all new PS4 game release dates in 2021, click through the links.
USA
3rd August
- Hunter’s Arena: Legends (PS5, PS4)
- In Sound Mind (PS5)
5th August
- Dodgeball Academia (PS4)
- The Falconeer: Warrior Edition (PS5)
6th August
- Zengeon (PS4)
