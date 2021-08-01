New PS5, PS4 Games This Week (2nd August to 8th August) – Push Square

What new PS5 and PS4 games are releasing in physical retailers and as part of the PlayStation Store update this week? It’s a pretty slow week this time to be fair, but there’ll be plenty of eyes on Hunter’s Arena: Legends, which is free with PS Plus this month. Also, keep an eye out for Dodgeball Academia, as that one could prove promising as well. For a full list of all new PS5 game release dates in 2021 and all new PS4 game release dates in 2021, click through the links.

USA

3rd August

Hunter’s Arena: Legends (PS5, PS4)

In Sound Mind (PS5)

5th August

Dodgeball Academia (PS4)

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition (PS5)

6th August

Zengeon (PS4)

