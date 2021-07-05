Home Technology New prototype shows Apple considered ceramic for original Apple Watch – iMore
Technology

New prototype shows Apple considered ceramic for original Apple Watch – iMore

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
new-prototype-shows-apple-considered-ceramic-for-original-apple-watch-–-imore

Apple first used ceramic as a material for an Apple Watch case with the arrival of Apple Watch Series 2. But a newly-shared prototype shows Apple was testing the material long before then — possibly early enough for its use on the original Apple Watch.

The prototype was shown in images shared by collector @DongleBookPro over the weekend, complete with a manufacturing date of 2014 — the same year Apple announced Apple Watch. Apple didn’t release a ceramic Apple Watch until Apple Watch Series 2 in 2016, so it’s clear it was testing the material long before that.

Proto-2F Ceramic Original Apple Watch (S0)

Interestingly this was manufactured in 2014, indicating Apple could have launched the ceramic model with the original watch opposed to the Series 2 pic.twitter.com/Bq4ZaOZ7fO

— Dongle (@DongleBookPro) July 3, 2021

Even in its banged-up state, a ceramic Apple Watch still has a look of quality about it!

Ceramic isn’t currently a material that Apple offers for Apple Watch Series 6, but it’s one of the most striking of all of those Apple has used. With Apple set to announce Apple Watch Series 7 later this year, could it bring ceramic back as an option? I’d like to see it do exactly that, but if you can’t wait for that to happen the Apple Watch Series 6 is still a great watch. You can bag one for a bargain price if you check out our list of the best Apple Watch deals, too.

Apple supply chain expects iPhone 13 moniker despite naming concerns

unlucky for some


Apple supply chain expects iPhone 13 moniker despite naming concerns

Apple will release iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max this September, according to a new report. While that might not be all that surprising, it’s the use of the number 13 that continues to cause concern. Despite that, Apple’s supply chain still believes that Apple will go with 13 rather than 12s.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Genesis unveils G80 Sport, global launch in Q3...

Samsung updates the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)...

NOVITEC N-LARGO Ferrari F8 Tributo Is Wide &...

A Guide to Git Interactive Rebase, with Practical...

EA denies reports it’s planning to include TV-style...

PES 2022 set to go “properly free-to-play” according...

Sea of Thieves tops Steam charts again despite...

‘Bloodhunt’ tech specs now recommend beefier graphics cards...

Samsung Galaxy F22 India Launch Tomorrow; Check Expected...

More Xiaomi devices explode, this time a Redmi...

Leave a Reply