New prototype shows Apple considered ceramic for original Apple Watch – iMore

Apple first used ceramic as a material for an Apple Watch case with the arrival of Apple Watch Series 2. But a newly-shared prototype shows Apple was testing the material long before then — possibly early enough for its use on the original Apple Watch.

The prototype was shown in images shared by collector @DongleBookPro over the weekend, complete with a manufacturing date of 2014 — the same year Apple announced Apple Watch. Apple didn’t release a ceramic Apple Watch until Apple Watch Series 2 in 2016, so it’s clear it was testing the material long before that.

Proto-2F Ceramic Original Apple Watch (S0) Interestingly this was manufactured in 2014, indicating Apple could have launched the ceramic model with the original watch opposed to the Series 2 pic.twitter.com/Bq4ZaOZ7fO — Dongle (@DongleBookPro) July 3, 2021

Even in its banged-up state, a ceramic Apple Watch still has a look of quality about it!

Ceramic isn't currently a material that Apple offers for Apple Watch Series 6, but it's one of the most striking of all of those Apple has used. With Apple set to announce Apple Watch Series 7 later this year, could it bring ceramic back as an option?