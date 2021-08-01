New Pokemon Snap Is Adding Tepig With Its Free DLC – TheGamer

Earlier this week, it was revealed that New Pokemon Snap is getting a free update. It goes live for players August 3, introducing three new locations to explore, and as you would expect, more Pokemon to snap.

We already spotted a bunch of new additions in the first trailer, including Psyduck, Tropius, and Gyarados, but it looks like Nintendo has more than that up its sleeve. In the latest trailer, we’re introduced to the new area Barren Wastelands, where gen 5 fire starter Tepig can be seen hanging out.

Tepig can be spotted right at the beginning of the tour, and appears to be a very cooperative model as he stops to smile for the camera.

The fire pig Pokemon is the first gen 5 starter to make it into New Pokemon Snap, with Snivy and Oshawott notably absent from the photography spin-off. There are two other locations being added as part of this free DLC, however, so it’s possible they will make an appearance. Especially when considering that one is themed around grass (Secret Side Path) and the other takes place in the water (Mightywide River). With the locations being based around the three main Pokemon types, this could be an opportunity for more starters to be introduced to the game.

Tepig wasn’t the only new addition spotted in the latest trailer. Right alongside them there’s Diglett, who missed out on the bass game after appearing in the Nintendo 64 original. Diglett doesn’t stay above ground for long, so snapping a picture of one may prove difficult.

On top of the new Pokemon, the three new stages will also come with day and night variants, changing the Pokemon’s behaviour, or even introducing ones we haven’t yet seen. After all, the update promises 20 new ‘mons, and we’ve only spotted 11 so far. In any case, players will be able to find out for themselves this Tuesday, when the update goes live.

New Pokemon Snap launched April 30, 2021. It is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

