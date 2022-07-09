new-panel-to-devise-strategy-to-fight-cyber-attacks:-amit-shah

NEW DELHI: Pointing out the profound national security implications of cyber attacks, Union home minister Amit

Shah

Saturday said a committee would be formed under the Union home secretary to formulate a strategy to tackle the menace.

The minister’s direction came during the meeting of the

Northern Zonal Council

, comprising five states and three

Union Territories

, held in Jaipur, which expressed concern on cyber crimes. The meeting also discussed various other issues of inter-state and Centre-state concern, including expansion of banking network in rural areas.

The panel on cyber crimes, which will comprising representatives of all state governments and departments concerned, would prepare a unified strategy to deal with the menace. Shah asked states and UTs to conduct awareness campaigns on cyber-vigilance.

The minister, who chaired the meeting, stressed on the need to train police officers, public prosecutors, telecom companies and their point of sale agents in new technology and advanced skills. He called for maximum use of IT tools to detect cyber-crimes and systematic measures to prevent their recurrence.

Shah said inter-state interaction and resolution of problems between the Centre and states are very important for the development of the country and for strengthening the federal structure. Stating that the frequency and result-oriented nature of the meetings of the regional councils had grown under the Narendra Modi government, Shah informed the participants — which included the chief ministers of Rajasthan, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh; deputy chief minister of Delhi; finance minister of Punjab; LG of Ladakh; administrator of Chandigarh and senior minister and officials of the member states — that 19 meetings of the regional councils and 24 meetings of the standing committee were held between 2014 and 2022, as compared to 6 meetings of the regional councils and 8 meetings of its standing committee between 2006 and 2013.

