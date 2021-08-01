New on Netflix August 2021: “The Kissing Booth 3,” “He’s All That” & More – Teen Vogue

It’s time to find out what’s new on Netflix in August 2021, and Kissing Booth fans, you’re in for a treat. Though we must also acknowledge the classics leaving Netflix in August, there’s plenty new to enjoy coming soon.
First up, the final Kissing Booth movie premieres on August 11, and it’s truly the end of an era — will Lee and Elle go to college together? Will Elle and Noah stay together? Will Elle finally prioritize her own dreams? The Kissing Booth trailer has some answers to tease.
Elsewhere in new releases: Addison Rae’s He’s All That remake of She’s All That, which drops on August 27. In more evergreen movies and shows, The Edge of Seventeen and Friday Night Lights return to the platform. Plus, learn to cook with Paris Hilton when her new show comes out on August 4.
Below, check out the complete list of what’s new on Netflix in August 2021:
Available August 1
- 30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
- Beethoven
- Beethoven’s 2nd
- Beowulf
- Catch Me If You Can
- Darwin’s Game
- Deep Blue Sea
- The Edge of Seventeen
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Five Feet Apart
- Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
- Good Luck Chuck
- The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
- Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6
- Inception
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- The Losers
- The Machinist
- Magnolia
- Major Payne
- My Girl
- My Girl 2
- The Net
- The Original Kings of Comedy
- Pineapple Express
- Poms
- Seabiscuit
- Space Cowboys
- Team America: World Police
Available August 3
Pray Away — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇩🇪
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified — NETFLIX SERIES
Available August 4
Aftermath
American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Control Z: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES